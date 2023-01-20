Timothée Chalamet Wants to Star on Apple TV+ in New Ad for Streaming Service

Apple today shared a new "Call Me" ad in which actor Timothée Chalamet expresses his desire to star in an Apple TV+ show or movie. Chalamet has yet to make an appearance in any of Apple's original content, but the ad's release suggests that might change soon.

"Apple TV+ has almost all the biggest stars in Hollywood," says Apple, in the video's description on YouTube. "Almost. Timothée Chalamet wants in."

Last year, a similar ad was released in which actor Jon Hamm acts jealous about not appearing in any Apple TV+ content. Hamm joined the cast of the hit Apple TV+ drama series "The Morning Show" for its third season, which should be released later this year, so the ad ultimately foreshadowed his upcoming debut on the streaming service.

Apple TV+ now costs $6.99 per month after a price increase last year.