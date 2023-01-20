Benchmark Results Reveal Graphics Performance of M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

The first graphics-focused benchmark results have surfaced for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering a closer look at GPU performance improvements.



Metal scores on Geekbench reveal that the M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU in the new MacBook Pros offer around 30% faster graphics performance over the M1 Pro and M1 Max, in line with Apple's advertised claims.

The high-end M1 Ultra chip released for the Mac Studio last year is still about 9% faster than the M2 Max based on Metal scores:

M1 Ultra: 94,583

M2 Max: 86,805

M1 Max: 64,708

M2 Pro: 52,691

M1 Pro: 39,758

However, OpenCL scores for the M2 Max and M1 Ultra are roughly on par.

Geekbench results also reveal that the M2 Pro and M2 Max in the new MacBook Pros both have single-core and multi-core scores of around 1,900 and 15,000, respectively, meaning they offer up to 20% faster CPU performance compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which is also in line with Apple's advertised claims.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are available to pre-order now. The first deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Tuesday.