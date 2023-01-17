New Apple Watch Activity Challenges Launching to Celebrate Lunar New Year, Black History Month, and Heart Month

Apple is planning new Apple Watch activity challenges in honor of Lunar New Year, Black History Month, and Heart Month, all of which take place in January and February.



For Lunar New Year, Apple Watch owners can earn an award after doing any workout for at least 20 minutes. The challenge will need to be completed between between January 22 and February 5, and it will be available worldwide even though Lunar New Year is primarily celebrated in select countries. The 2023 Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22 and lasts for 15 days.



For Heart Month, Apple Watch owners will need to complete a 30 minute workout to fill their Exercise ring on Tuesday, February 14, which is Valentine's Day.



Apple's "Unity" challenge in honor of Black History Month requires users to close the Move ring for seven days in a row in February.



As with all of Apple's Activity Challenges, the two challenges will be accompanied by three awards that can be viewed in the Fitness app as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

