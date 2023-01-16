Unreleased MacBook Pro With Wi-Fi 6E Spotted in Canadian Regulatory Database

An unreleased MacBook Pro with model identifier A2779 appears to have been filed in a Canadian regulatory database last Wednesday, as spotted by Wade Penner on Twitter. The listing, which we've confirmed exists, could indicate that a new version of the MacBook Pro is on the horizon.



Earlier today, it was rumored that Apple has a product announcement planned for tomorrow. The listing could be for one of Apple's long-awaited 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Based on wireless frequency ranges mentioned the filing, it appears that the new MacBook Pro will support Wi-Fi 6E, which is Wi-Fi 6 extended to the 6GHz band for more bandwidth, faster speeds, and lower latency. The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models support standard Wi-Fi 6, which is limited to 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.