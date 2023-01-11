Deals: Amazon Knocks $599 Off Apple's 2TB M1 11-Inch iPad Pro for an All-Time Low Price

Amazon today has Apple's 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (2TB Wi-Fi) for $1,299.97, down from its original price of $1,899.00. This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for this previous-generation M1 model of the iPad Pro.

You can get this price in both Space Gray and Silver on Amazon, and we are seeing stock dwindle on the latter option. Fastest delivery options are set for as soon as Saturday, January 14, while free delivery will arrive on January 18.

The M1 and M2 iPad Pro models share a majority of their features, with the biggest advantages of the newer models coming with the performance boost from the M2 chip. If you prioritize saving money over owning the newest Apple accessories, Amazon's $599 markdown today is a solid offer on the previous-generation iPad Pro.

