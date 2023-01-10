Comcast Xfinity Stream App Gains AirPlay Support

Comcast today added AirPlay support to its Xfinity Stream app, allowing Comcast cable subscribers to use AirPlay to stream content from an iPhone or iPad to an Apple TV or another AirPlay-enabled speaker or set-top box.



Comcast says that Xfinity customers can stream live news and sports, on demand movies and shows, DVR recordings, and more, providing "new ways" for customers to enjoy programming both when at home and at other locations.

The Xfinity Stream app has been available on the ‌Apple TV‌ since mid-2022, but ‌AirPlay‌ support will give Xfinity subscribers a more convenient option for viewing their content on devices they do not own, such as when visiting a friend or staying in a hotel that has an ‌Apple TV‌ or other AirPlay-enabled device.

As TechCrunch points out, this is functionality that the Xfinity app has long been lacking. Comcast competitor Charter has offered ‌AirPlay‌ support in its Spectrum app for several years.