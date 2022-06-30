Comcast Xfinity Stream App With Live Channels and On-Demand Shows Now Available on Apple TV

Comcast today released its long-awaited Xfinity Stream app on the Apple TV, allowing ‌Apple TV‌ HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K owners who subscribe to Xfinity TV to access live TV shows and on-demand content on their set-top boxes.



According to Comcast, the app supports more than 250 live TV channels and DVR recordings that can be accessed from any device. There are also thousands of movies and shows that can be streamed on demand.

The ‌Apple TV‌ app provides access to the same content that is available through the iPhone and iPad apps, which in turn is identical to what's accessible through the Xfinity box.

Xfinity TV customers can log in with their credentials to access content through the new ‌Apple TV‌ app.