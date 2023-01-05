Deals: Get Up to $99 Off Apple's 2022 iPad Air With All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on the 2022 iPad Air, including all-time low prices on a Wi-Fi and a cellular model. These deals can only be found on Amazon, and stock is fluctuating for most of the tablets.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that for both of these sales, you will not see the correct deal price until you head to the checkout screen. At that point, Amazon will automatically apply the appropriate coupon so you can get these best-ever prices.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model is back down to $499.99 at checkout, down from $599.00. This one is only available in Purple and Blue, and it's a match for the all-time low price on these colors.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Next is the 64GB cellular iPad Air for $649.99 at checkout, down from $749.00. This one is available in Purple, Blue, and Starlight, and it's another match for the best-ever prices seen on these colors last year.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.