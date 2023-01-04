CES 2023: Scosche Announces BaseLynx 2.0 Modular Charging System and Water Bottle MagSafe Mount

Scosche today introduced a second-generation version of its BaseLynx Modular Charging System, which is able to charge multiple Apple devices at once. The updated BaseLynx 2.0 is more compact than its predecessor, and it uses magnetic connectors to snap together.

Available modules include a 2-in-1 Charging Stand with MagSafe for the iPhone and the AirPods, a Magnetic Charger for the Apple Watch, a Vertical Multi-Device Charging Station that can be used with smartphones or tablets, and a Powered End Cap that is equipped with a USB-C port and a 120V outlet.

Multiple modules can be connected together and powered with a single cord, so Apple users can build the setup that works best for them. Scosche plans to sell kits that combine multiple modules as well as individual modules, with prices ranging from $50 to $100 for each module.

Scosche also debuted a range of 7.5W magnetic chargers and mounts, the most interesting of which is the MagicMount MS Hydro, a 24-ounce water bottle that has a built-in ‌MagSafe‌ mount that can hold the iPhone 12 or later. The cap with mount is designed to fit popular water bottle brands and it includes a carrying handle.

Scosche's white BaseLynx 2.0 will be available from Apple starting in Spring 2023, with individual modules available for $50 to $70, and a Pro Kit priced at $250. The Pro Kit will feature the ‌MagSafe‌ 2-in-1 Charging Stand, Apple Watch Charger, Vertical Multi- Device Charger, Powered End Cap with 6 foot power cable, and three braided charging cables.

A black version of the BaseLynx will be available in Summer 2023 from Scosche's website. The MagicMount Hydro will be available in Spring 2023 and it will be priced at $40.

Tags: Scosche, CES 2023

Popular Stories

Seven iOS Features Launching or Expanding in 2023

Sunday January 1, 2023 5:18 pm PST by
2023 is upon us and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. While details about iOS 17 remain slim, Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates like iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Below, we have recapped seven iOS features that are expected to launch or expand to additional countries in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later...
Apple Shuts Down Popular Weather App 'Dark Sky'

Sunday January 1, 2023 2:00 am PST by
The calendar has turned to January 1 and Apple has shut down popular weather app Dark Sky. The app had already been removed from the App Store in September and it stopped functioning for existing users starting today. Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this...
iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, Increased RAM, and More

Monday January 2, 2023 6:52 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup, which he said will include a...
CES 2023: Samsung's Latest Monitors Include an Apple Studio Display Rival, Updated M8 Smart Monitor

Monday January 2, 2023 9:08 am PST by
Ahead of CES 2023 this week, Samsung has announced several upcoming additions to its monitor lineup, and perhaps the most interesting model for Apple users is the ViewFinity S9, Samsung's first 27-inch 5K display that will compete against Apple's Studio Display. 27-inch 5K displays remain fairly rare, but Apple has long embraced the higher pixel density for its ability to display true...
Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

Thursday December 29, 2022 6:57 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Apple's AR/VR Headset Said to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack, and More

Tuesday January 3, 2023 6:19 am PST by
Apple's mixed-reality headset will feature a physical dial for switching to a view of the real-world, a waist-mounted battery pack, small motors to automatically adjust its lenses, and much more, according to The Information. Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo The paywalled report purports to reveal a broad range of previously unheard-of specific features for...
Apple Increasing the Price of Out-of Warranty iPhone, Mac, and iPad Battery Replacements Starting in March

Monday January 2, 2023 3:04 am PST by
Apple is increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all iPhone models older than the iPhone 14 later this year, the company announced on its website (via Reddit). Apple is also increasing prices of iPad and Mac battery replacement. Apple says starting March 1, 2023, the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series,...
