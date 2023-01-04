CES 2023: Scosche Announces BaseLynx 2.0 Modular Charging System and Water Bottle MagSafe Mount

Scosche today introduced a second-generation version of its BaseLynx Modular Charging System, which is able to charge multiple Apple devices at once. The updated BaseLynx 2.0 is more compact than its predecessor, and it uses magnetic connectors to snap together.



Available modules include a 2-in-1 Charging Stand with MagSafe for the iPhone and the AirPods, a Magnetic Charger for the Apple Watch, a Vertical Multi-Device Charging Station that can be used with smartphones or tablets, and a Powered End Cap that is equipped with a USB-C port and a 120V outlet.

Multiple modules can be connected together and powered with a single cord, so Apple users can build the setup that works best for them. Scosche plans to sell kits that combine multiple modules as well as individual modules, with prices ranging from $50 to $100 for each module.

Scosche also debuted a range of 7.5W magnetic chargers and mounts, the most interesting of which is the MagicMount MS Hydro, a 24-ounce water bottle that has a built-in ‌MagSafe‌ mount that can hold the iPhone 12 or later. The cap with mount is designed to fit popular water bottle brands and it includes a carrying handle.



Scosche's white BaseLynx 2.0 will be available from Apple starting in Spring 2023, with individual modules available for $50 to $70, and a Pro Kit priced at $250. The Pro Kit will feature the ‌MagSafe‌ 2-in-1 Charging Stand, Apple Watch Charger, Vertical Multi- Device Charger, Powered End Cap with 6 foot power cable, and three braided charging cables.

A black version of the BaseLynx will be available in Summer 2023 from Scosche's website. The MagicMount Hydro will be available in Spring 2023 and it will be priced at $40.