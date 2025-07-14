Sky Blue Color Now Rumored for iPhone 17 Air Instead of iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 color rumors continue to surface. The latest word is that Apple plans to expand the MacBook Air's new Sky Blue finish to the rumored iPhone 17 Air later this year, according to a leaker known as Majin Bu.

Majin Bu initially claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models would be available in Sky Blue, but today they said that Apple has ultimately decided to limit the color option to the rumored ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Pro models could still be available in a darker blue shade, according to a separate rumor. An image of alleged camera lens covers for the iPhone 17 Pro models suggests that Apple might reintroduce the Blue Titanium color that it offered for the iPhone 15 Pro models, after skipping that finish for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro models are available in four colors: Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

As for the iPhone 17 Air, other rumored color options besides Sky Blue include Black, Silver, and Gold, according to Majin Bu. The leaker was most recently accurate about iPadOS 26 adding a Mac-like menu bar to iPads, but they were seemingly wrong about iOS 26 expanding the iPad's Stage Manager feature to iPhones.