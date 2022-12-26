Apple Announces Japanese New Year Promotion With Limited-Edition AirTag
In celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple will be holding a two-day promotion that offers customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥32,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on January 2 and January 3.
Gift card amounts will range from ¥4,000 for second-generation AirPods and other accessories to ¥32,000 for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.
In addition to a gift card, the first 30,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE from Apple during the promotion will receive a limited-edition AirTag with a Year of the Rabbit engraving for 2023.
Apple has shared full terms and conditions for the promotion with additional details. Notably, iPhone orders placed through the Apple Store app will not qualify for a limited-edition AirTag, so make sure to complete the purchase on Apple's website. The promotion will also be available at Apple's retail stores in Japan.
Apple has ran a Japanese New Year promotion for many years. Last year's promotion offered a limited-edition AirTag for the Year of the Tiger.
