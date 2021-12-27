Apple to Offer Limited-Edition AirTag as Part of Japanese New Year Promotion

In celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple has revealed a two-day promotion that will offer customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥24,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on January 2 and January 3.
In addition to a gift card, Apple said the first 20,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion will also receive a limited-edition AirTag with a custom-designed engraving.
The exact gift card values for each eligible product are as follows:
¥3,000 for AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), AirTag (4-pack), and select other accessories
¥6,000 for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE (plus a limited-edition AirTag for the first 20,000 customers who place an order)
¥6,000 for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
¥12,000 for iPad Pro, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini
¥24,000 for 27-inch iMac
Apple has shared full terms and conditions for the promotion with more details. Notably, iPhone orders placed through the Apple Store app will not qualify for a limited-edition AirTag for reasons unclear, so make sure to order through Apple's online store.
If you have been good this year, you may be interested to know that Google today launched its annual Santa tracking feature, allowing Santa to be tracked in real time on his mythical journey to the North Pole as he prepares to deliver presents to kids around the world.
Google's Santa Tracker continues an 18-year tradition for the company, allowing excited children (and parents!) to keep up...
Apple today shared a new video on YouTube demonstrating 10 helpful iPhone tips and tricks that some users may not have known about.
An overview of each of the 10 tips and tricks:If you accidentally enter a wrong digit in the Calculator app, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to erase the digit.
Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content like web links in a Messages...
Next year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature hole-punched LTPO OLED display panels supplied by Samsung and LG, according to Korean site The Elec.
Rumors that the 2022 iPhone models won't have a notch started in March of this year, when Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they will instead adopt a hole-punch design, a design that Android devices have used for a few years now. The...
Apple's "iPhone 14 Pro" models will feature more memory than has ever been offered in an iPhone before, according to a recent report.
Apple is said to be planning to launch four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch "iPhone 14," 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Max," 6.1-inch "iPhone 14 Pro," and 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Pro Max." In a research note with Haitong International Securities,...
Spotify and Slack weren't even a thing 22 years ago, but driven by curiosity and an interest in the evolution of user interfaces, graphic designer Michael Feeney has painstakingly reimagined them and other macOS 12 applications to see what they would have looked like in the Mac OS 9 era.
In order to realize "(mac)OStalgia," Feeney first went back and analyzed the Mac OS 9 environment using...