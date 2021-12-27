Apple to Offer Limited-Edition AirTag as Part of Japanese New Year Promotion

by

In celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple has revealed a two-day promotion that will offer customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥24,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on January 2 and January 3.

apple japan new year promotion 2022
In addition to a gift card, Apple said the first 20,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion will also receive a limited-edition AirTag with a custom-designed engraving.

The exact gift card values for each eligible product are as follows:

  • ¥3,000 for AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), AirTag (4-pack), and select other accessories
  • ¥6,000 for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE (plus a limited-edition AirTag for the first 20,000 customers who place an order)
  • ¥6,000 for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
  • ¥12,000 for iPad Pro, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini
  • ¥24,000 for 27-inch iMac

Apple has shared full terms and conditions for the promotion with more details. Notably, iPhone orders placed through the Apple Store app will not qualify for a limited-edition AirTag for reasons unclear, so make sure to order through Apple's online store.

Here's a look at the limited-edition AirTag:

airtag japan limited edition
Through the free Today at Apple program, customers can also celebrate the Japanese New Year by creating handmade holiday cards.

