Hands-On With the Apple Music App for Tesla

Car manufacturer Tesla last week rolled out a holiday software update that added Apple Music support to Tesla vehicles, so we thought we'd check it out for those who are interested in a hands-on demo of how Apple's streaming music service works on the Tesla platform.

Apple Music support for Tesla cars is something that Tesla owners have long been waiting for, as the electric car company has previously only worked with streaming services like Spotify.

The experience works as you might expect, and the full ‌Apple Music‌ service is available. The navigation experience is superior compared to Spotify, such as options for tapping into songs from a playlist to get to the entire album along with better interface interactions.

Navigation is also straightforward, though it's worth noting that it does not appear that iTunes Match content is available for access. Lossless and Dolby Atmos also do not appear to be available at this time in Teslas, and it is not clear if that functionality is going to be enabled at a later date.

If you're a Tesla owner, you will need the 2022.44.25 Tesla Holiday Update to access ‌Apple Music‌, which has been rolling out over the last seven days.