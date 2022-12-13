Apple Music Support Finally Added to Tesla Vehicles

Car manufacturer Tesla today rolled out a holiday software update that introduces support for Apple Music. According to reports on Twitter, the 2022.44.25 update allows Tesla owners to access their ‌Apple Music‌ accounts directly in their cars.





Stream over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free. Listen to your entire library, discover new music, and tune into live radio stations. To access Apple Music, tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher, scan the QR code with your mobile device, and login with your Apple ID. Note: A Premium Connectivity subscription is required to stream Apple Music over a cellular connection.

There were hints that ‌Apple Music‌ support was imminent when a Tesla exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles featured a vehicle with an ‌Apple Music‌ app installed.

@Tesla holiday update incoming! This is on our Canadian Model 3 SR+ in the NWT. ❤️ Thank you @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JGeK9gFr7S — James Locke (@arctechinc) December 13, 2022