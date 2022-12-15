'The Galaxy Awaits You' Says Samsung in Anti-Apple Ad Pushing Z Flip 4

Samsung today shared another ad in its anti-Apple "On the Fence" series that encourages iPhone users to switch over to Samsung devices.

In the spot, a man sits on a literal fence while a woman using a Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts a conversation. "I used to be you," she says. "Sitting on the fence between Apple and Samsung." The man laments on how he wants to switch to a Samsung device, but he's worried about what his iPhone-using friends will think. She goes on to explain that he should be, because his friends will be jealous.

"When you pull out your new Galaxy Z Flip 4, people are going to lose it," she says. "They'll never leave you alone." After that, she hands him one of the Z Flip 4 smartphones, and people immediately start popping up around him commenting on how cool the Samsung phone is. "I could get used to this," he says, jumping off of the fence to the Samsung side.

Unlike Apple, Samsung has a habit of naming and shaming Apple devices in its ads. Just this morning, a World Cup-themed ad from Samsung mocked Apple for not offering a foldable smartphone option.

Samsung in November launched the first ad in the On the Fence series, and many of its recent ad spots have been making fun of Apple for its lack of a foldable ‌iPhone‌. There continues to be no word on when Apple might debut a foldable device, but reliability, durability, and cost could be holding the Cupertino company back.