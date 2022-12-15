'The Galaxy Awaits You' Says Samsung in Anti-Apple Ad Pushing Z Flip 4
Samsung today shared another ad in its anti-Apple "On the Fence" series that encourages iPhone users to switch over to Samsung devices.
In the spot, a man sits on a literal fence while a woman using a Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts a conversation. "I used to be you," she says. "Sitting on the fence between Apple and Samsung." The man laments on how he wants to switch to a Samsung device, but he's worried about what his iPhone-using friends will think. She goes on to explain that he should be, because his friends will be jealous.
"When you pull out your new Galaxy Z Flip 4, people are going to lose it," she says. "They'll never leave you alone." After that, she hands him one of the Z Flip 4 smartphones, and people immediately start popping up around him commenting on how cool the Samsung phone is. "I could get used to this," he says, jumping off of the fence to the Samsung side.
Unlike Apple, Samsung has a habit of naming and shaming Apple devices in its ads. Just this morning, a World Cup-themed ad from Samsung mocked Apple for not offering a foldable smartphone option.
Samsung in November launched the first ad in the On the Fence series, and many of its recent ad spots have been making fun of Apple for its lack of a foldable iPhone. There continues to be no word on when Apple might debut a foldable device, but reliability, durability, and cost could be holding the Cupertino company back.
Top Rated Comments
In the ad they can play real-life clips of people's iPhones being snatched right out of their hands and of groups of thugs pulling iPhones out of the tables at Apple stores. These clips are readily available and have been seen by many people.
Then they can relate stories of people leaving their Galaxy phones behind on outdoor cafe tables and phones dropped on the sidewalk, and the phones would still be there when the owners came back for them. I have come across several anecdotes about this, some from people I know.
And there was one instance I saw in the news where a thief picked a phone from someone only to walked back and handed it back to him after realizing that it was a Galaxy.
"Thieves don't want our phones. Galaxy. Rest Easy." ?
[MEDIA=twitter]1603364530490605569[/MEDIA]
Apple will enter the market when the hardware is more mature and they can crack the software/hardware fusion. That's what they specialize in. It won't be cheap but Apple will make it look beautiful and it will once again be considered a status symbol. I might buy one if it can be used like an iPad mini when open, but not if there is a lot of sacrifice to features or camera quality, and I'll definitely move away from yearly upgrades since it will be expensive.