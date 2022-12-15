'The Galaxy Awaits You' Says Samsung in Anti-Apple Ad Pushing Z Flip 4

by

Samsung today shared another ad in its anti-Apple "On the Fence" series that encourages iPhone users to switch over to Samsung devices.


In the spot, a man sits on a literal fence while a woman using a Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts a conversation. "I used to be you," she says. "Sitting on the fence between Apple and Samsung." The man laments on how he wants to switch to a Samsung device, but he's worried about what his iPhone-using friends will think. She goes on to explain that he should be, because his friends will be jealous.

"When you pull out your new Galaxy Z Flip 4, people are going to lose it," she says. "They'll never leave you alone." After that, she hands him one of the Z Flip 4 smartphones, and people immediately start popping up around him commenting on how cool the Samsung phone is. "I could get used to this," he says, jumping off of the fence to the Samsung side.

Unlike Apple, Samsung has a habit of naming and shaming Apple devices in its ads. Just this morning, a World Cup-themed ad from Samsung mocked Apple for not offering a foldable smartphone option.

Samsung in November launched the first ad in the On the Fence series, and many of its recent ad spots have been making fun of Apple for its lack of a foldable ‌iPhone‌. There continues to be no word on when Apple might debut a foldable device, but reliability, durability, and cost could be holding the Cupertino company back.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
32 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
Samsung should make ads trashing iPhones for being too desirable to thieves.

In the ad they can play real-life clips of people's iPhones being snatched right out of their hands and of groups of thugs pulling iPhones out of the tables at Apple stores. These clips are readily available and have been seen by many people.

Then they can relate stories of people leaving their Galaxy phones behind on outdoor cafe tables and phones dropped on the sidewalk, and the phones would still be there when the owners came back for them. I have come across several anecdotes about this, some from people I know.

And there was one instance I saw in the news where a thief picked a phone from someone only to walked back and handed it back to him after realizing that it was a Galaxy.

"Thieves don't want our phones. Galaxy. Rest Easy." ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BenGoren Avatar
BenGoren
33 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
When the foldable phone is under 8 mm thick in its folded state, and when the seam is truly invisible and the entire display is as durable as that of my pristine iPhone XS, I’ll consider one. Until then … why are you wasting my time … !?

b&
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
33 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
Even worse, that ad knocks potential Samsung customers for "worrying about what others think". Can you insult your target audience any more?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
32 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
Seriously, Samsung. The desperation is really kicking. Innovation at its finest! That's an iPhone.

[MEDIA=twitter]1603364530490605569[/MEDIA]
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dwaltwhit Avatar
dwaltwhit
32 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
I'm skeptical that these ads will do anything to move the needle on many apple users. It seems more like red meat for their supporters
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
31 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
I still haven't seen a folding phone in the wild. I only see nerdy tech YouTubers with them like Linus Tech Tips. While I love Linus, at around $2000 with limited water resistance and durability issues, camera quality, and how some of the apps glitch moving into "tablet" mode, it's definitely not ready for everyone. And I think that's clear when you look at the adoption.

Apple will enter the market when the hardware is more mature and they can crack the software/hardware fusion. That's what they specialize in. It won't be cheap but Apple will make it look beautiful and it will once again be considered a status symbol. I might buy one if it can be used like an iPad mini when open, but not if there is a lot of sacrifice to features or camera quality, and I'll definitely move away from yearly upgrades since it will be expensive.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 With Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and More

Tuesday December 13, 2022 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system that came out in September. iOS 16.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for Live Activities, Matter, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more. The ‌iOS 16‌.2 update Apple's can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article136 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 Released for iPhone With These 12 New Features

Thursday December 8, 2022 7:05 am PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article104 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases AirTags Firmware Update

Monday December 12, 2022 11:27 am PST by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A36, up from the 2A24e firmware that Apple started releasing in November. Note that when you install the update, you will see a 2.0.36 version number. There is no word yet on what's included in the update, but Apple may provide a support document with...
Read Full Article95 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

13-Inch MacBook Air With OLED Display Rumored to Launch in 2024

Monday December 12, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Apple plans to introduce new 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has shared accurate information about future Apple products in the past. Young shared his latest information in a tweet with his subscribers on Sunday. Young did not share any additional details, but earlier...
Read Full Article124 comments
anker snow

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale on Amazon Has Up to 50% Off Charging Accessories

Monday December 12, 2022 8:27 am PST by
Anker is back today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering up to 50 percent off a collection of its most popular charging accessories. In total these deals include savings on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
Read Full Article25 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Is Here: How to Use All the New Features

Wednesday December 14, 2022 2:00 am PST by
Apple has officially released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system, which introduces a number of new features, functions, and customizations for iPhones, including a karaoke-style mode for Apple Music, end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, new options for Live Activities, and more. This article summarizes what's new and provides links to how-to articles that...
Read Full Article32 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.1 With Freeform, Advanced Data Protection, Find My Improvements and More

Tuesday December 13, 2022 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released macOS 13.1 Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on Macs. macOS Ventura 13.1 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 13 Ventura. The ‌macOS Ventura‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.72 and macOS Monterey 12.6.2 for Mac ...
Read Full Article140 comments
homepod mini color bars

Apple Releases New HomePod 16.2 Software

Tuesday December 13, 2022 9:57 am PST by
Alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple today released new software created for the HomePod and HomePod mini. According to Apple's release notes, HomePod software version 16.2 adds performance and stability improvements, with no additional information. It's worth noting that alongside the new iOS and macOS updates, the HomePod software adds a...
Read Full Article43 comments