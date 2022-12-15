Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Update for macOS Ventura 13.2 Beta

Apple today released a Rapid Security Response update for the macOS Ventura 13.2 beta, marking the first time we've seen the feature used for the Mac. Rapid Security Response is an iOS 16 and ‌macOS Ventura‌ feature that allows Apple to provide security fixes to users without requiring a full update.



macOS Rapid Security Response 13.2 (a) is applied to the Mac automatically upon restart, and it is also added to Safari when the Safari app is exited and then reopened.

Apple has previously released ‌iOS 16‌ Rapid Security Responses, but in a test capacity. It is possible that this update for the Mac is also a test before real Rapid Security Response updates begin rolling out to Mac users.

(Thanks, Adam!)