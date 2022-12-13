Ulysses App Now Lets Writers Organize Their Work into Projects

Popular writing app and markdown editor Ulysses has gained a new Projects feature that's aimed at users who tend to work on larger projects, such as books, a thesis, or a blog.



New to the app in version 29, the Projects feature only shows what's relevant to the current project and hides everything else in the app's sidebar to improve focus.

The writing goal and deadline for the project is shown in prominently in the sidebar, where there are dedicated sections for content as well as additional silos for research material, while keywords for each project are managed separately.

The interface for projects has been designed to make content easily exportable, and each project can have separate settings, such as export style and file format.

In addition, Ulysses 29 overhauls the dashboard and Revision mode toolbars on Mac and the menus on iOS, and fixes a bug where italics would fail to show in the editor. The whole process of moving groups and sheets has also been reworked, so that Ulysses drag-and-drop interactions finally work as they should.



Ulysses can be downloaded for free on the App Store. After a 14-day trial period, a subscription is required to unlock the app on all devices. A monthly subscription costs $5.99, while a yearly subscription is $39.99.

Students can use Ulysses at a discounted price of $10.99 per six months. The discount is granted from within the app. Ulysses is also included in Setapp, the subscription-based service for Mac applications created by MacPaw.