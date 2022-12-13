Ulysses App Now Lets Writers Organize Their Work into Projects

Popular writing app and markdown editor Ulysses has gained a new Projects feature that's aimed at users who tend to work on larger projects, such as books, a thesis, or a blog.

New to the app in version 29, the Projects feature only shows what's relevant to the current project and hides everything else in the app's sidebar to improve focus.

The writing goal and deadline for the project is shown in prominently in the sidebar, where there are dedicated sections for content as well as additional silos for research material, while keywords for each project are managed separately.

The interface for projects has been designed to make content easily exportable, and each project can have separate settings, such as export style and file format.

In addition, Ulysses 29 overhauls the dashboard and Revision mode toolbars on Mac and the menus on iOS, and fixes a bug where italics would fail to show in the editor. The whole process of moving groups and sheets has also been reworked, so that Ulysses drag-and-drop interactions finally work as they should.

Ulysses can be downloaded for free on the App Store. After a 14-day trial period, a subscription is required to unlock the app on all devices. A monthly subscription costs $5.99, while a yearly subscription is $39.99.

Students can use Ulysses at a discounted price of $10.99 per six months. The discount is granted from within the app. Ulysses is also included in Setapp, the subscription-based service for Mac applications created by MacPaw.

Top Rated Comments

msackey Avatar
msackey
50 minutes ago at 05:25 am

Scrivener is cheaper and more widely respected and multi platform.
Plus, Scrivener is not tied to a subscription fee! I'm happy to pay for perpetual license, and happy to pay to upgrade when major versions come out. There was a time when I used Ulysses before the subscription model. As soon as they turned to subscription, I ditched them and never looked back.
enterthemerdaverse Avatar
enterthemerdaverse
57 minutes ago at 05:19 am
Scrivener is cheaper and more widely respected and multi platform.
enterthemerdaverse Avatar
enterthemerdaverse
32 minutes ago at 05:44 am

Plus, Scrivener is not tied to a subscription fee! I'm happy to pay for perpetual license, and happy to pay to upgrade when major versions come out. There was a time when I used Ulysses before the subscription model. As soon as they turned to subscription, I ditched them and never looked back.
I can only understand the concept of subscription if there is a very complex app that costs a lot of money to maintain, has regular ‘Big Feature updates’ and suffers badly from piracy. Things like Autodesk, Foundry and Adobe had to go the sub route.

But a text processor isn’t sub worthy. Scrivener is very feature rich and have maintained compatibility with each macOS and Windows update for free. That means I spent only about $170 on version 1, 2 and 3 since 2007.
tubomac Avatar
tubomac
39 minutes ago at 05:36 am

Plus, Scrivener is not tied to a subscription fee! I'm happy to pay for perpetual license, and happy to pay to upgrade when major versions come out. There was a time when I used Ulysses before the subscription model. As soon as they turned to subscription, I ditched them and never looked back.
Subscription is something to avoid as hell! never ever again! I don’t agree with the stupid motto they say somewhere: “you will own nothing, and you will be happy”.
I believe in owning things as the best expression of freedom.
al256 Avatar
al256
24 minutes ago at 05:51 am
No matter how much money I make, I can never justify the cost of that app. But I admit from my trial, I like it. I really like the app. I hope whoever is behind it, is swimming Scrooge-McDuck style in a vault of money for the amount being charged for a text editor.
SirAnthonyHopkins Avatar
SirAnthonyHopkins
21 minutes ago at 05:55 am

No matter how much money I make, I can never justify the cost of that app. But I admit from my trial, I like it. I really like the app. I hope whoever is behind it, is swimming Scrooge-McDuck style in a vault of money for the amount being charged for a text editor.
It's not just "a text editor" though, it's a whole project binder and management system for lengthy and complex pieces of work. If it was easy to do this kind of thing in TextEdit, then no one would be paying for Ulysses or Scrivener.
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
