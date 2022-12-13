Apple Releases tvOS 16.2 with Apple Music Sing, TV App Tweaks and More

Apple today released tvOS 16.2, the second major update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially debuted in September. tvOS 16.2 comes more than a month after the release of tvOS 16.1, an update that introduced Siri improvements and iCloud Shared Photo Library.



The tvOS 16.2 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌tvOS 16.2 automatically. tvOS 16.2 is compatible with ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD models.

tvOS 16.2 adds support for Apple Music Sing, the new karaoke feature designed to let ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers with an ‌Apple TV‌ sing along to their favorite songs, solo or in duets. ‌Apple Music‌ Sing is compatible with the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, which is the newest model.

The update adds Apple TV+ previews, displaying videos of new ‌Apple TV+‌ shows and films in the Originals tab, plus it tweaks the main TV app interface, moving down the "Watch Now" bar in favor of content previews.

Apple says that tvOS 16.2 provides video recommendations on what to watch next after you finish a show or movie, plus it introduces a new unified sports experience. You can follow your favorite teams in the ‌Apple TV‌ app and automatically have news on those teams show up in Apple News.

Apple provides additional details on tvOS releases in its dedicated tvOS support document, which is updated after each new iteration of tvOS.