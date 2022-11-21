Apple Music App Spotted in Tesla Model S Museum Exhibit

Apple Music could be coming to Tesla vehicles through a future software update, giving Tesla customers the ability to use ‌Apple Music‌ using the vehicles' built-in system.



At a recent exhibit for Tesla at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, someone on Twitter spotted a Model S vehicle running an unreleased software version that had ‌Apple Music‌ installed. According to the images shared, users will be able to scan a QR code on their phone to log into ‌Apple Music‌ and use the app. ‌Apple Music‌ has been teased to be coming to Tesla vehicles in the past only for it not to happen.

