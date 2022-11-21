Apple Music App Spotted in Tesla Model S Museum Exhibit

by

Apple Music could be coming to Tesla vehicles through a future software update, giving Tesla customers the ability to use ‌Apple Music‌ using the vehicles' built-in system.

apple music
At a recent exhibit for Tesla at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, someone on Twitter spotted a Model S vehicle running an unreleased software version that had ‌Apple Music‌ installed. According to the images shared, users will be able to scan a QR code on their phone to log into ‌Apple Music‌ and use the app. ‌Apple Music‌ has been teased to be coming to Tesla vehicles in the past only for it not to happen.


‌Apple Music‌ integration in Tesla vehicles has been a long-standing request for Tesla vehicle owners. It's not clear when the update with ‌Apple Music‌ integration will roll out, but Not A Tesla App speculates it could as part of Tesla's annual holiday update due for release next month.

Tags: Tesla, Apple Music Guide

Top Rated Comments

JustinCymbal Avatar
JustinCymbal
21 minutes ago at 12:25 am
Awesome

I really want to buy a Tesla someday

I’m glad that Tesla finally added Apple Music to their cars

I really hope that Tesla adds CarPlay integration to future vehicles as well

Hopefully we are able to transition to electric vehicles at a much faster rate so that climate change can be mitigated as much as possible
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sorgo Avatar
sorgo
19 minutes ago at 12:26 am
Oh, wow…. Mr. Schiller ain’t gonna like this ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
18 minutes ago at 12:28 am

Oh, wow…. Mr. Schiller ain’t gonna like this ?
Mr. Schiller had enough courage to deactivate his Twitter account. Tomorrow he won't be driving his Tesla anymore. He want's nothing to do with Elon Musk.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
19 minutes ago at 12:27 am
Now can we please get the native Apple CarPlay in Tesla's?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
13 minutes ago at 12:32 am
Apple has been working on this for a while now. The article below was posted in May 2022.



https://9to5mac.com/2022/05/09/tesla-carplay-options-to-try/

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article38 comments
Target November Deals 1

Target Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting November 20

Friday November 18, 2022 7:58 am PST by
We're just one week away from Black Friday, and today Target has decided to share a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect online and in stores next week. This includes the typical range of Black Friday sales, like TVs and streaming devices, as well as a few Apple products. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article15 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have These Exclusive Features as Apple Pushes Customers Towards Higher-End Models

Friday November 18, 2022 9:42 am PST by
While we're still around 10 months away from Apple introducing the iPhone 15 lineup, rumors already suggest that the higher-end Pro models will have even more exclusive features than usual compared to the standard models next year. In September, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that strong sales of iPhone 14 Pro models would likely encourage Apple to increase differentiation between the iPhone 15...
Read Full Article163 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Saturday November 19, 2022 8:00 am PST by
This week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that we're just seven days away from the shopping holiday, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past few days. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop early this weekend these are the best deals you...
Read Full Article38 comments
Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue and Update Feature 1

Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue an Update

Saturday November 19, 2022 7:00 am PST by
Several Apple devices are now over 18 months old, and with new hardware that could bring valuable improvements to them on the horizon, much of it already existing in other devices, there are five important products that seem to be overdue an update. While some devices like the Pro Display XDR and HomePod mini are arguably also due an update, there are at least five main Apple devices that...
Read Full Article142 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Display Two Times Brighter Feature

12 Time-Saving iPhone Tips to Make You a More Efficient User

Friday November 18, 2022 4:29 am PST by
If you're looking to cut down on the amount of time you spend performing certain actions on your iPhone, there's usually a solution hidden in Apple's mobile operating system. Here are 12 quick iOS tips that once you start using will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run. This article assumes you're using an iPhone running iOS 16, but some of these tips will work on iPad and...
Read Full Article67 comments
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

iPhone 15 Redesign Tops Users' Wish Lists, But 'Mini' Form Factor Still Has Its Fans

Friday November 18, 2022 7:09 am PST by
Users still want a "mini" form factor iPhone, but a complete redesign is the most-desired feature from the iPhone 15 lineup, according to a survey conducted by SellCell. SellCell asked over 2,500 iPhone users in the United States to gather its data. The most popular Apple device to buy over the holiday period this year is the iPhone, with 37.4 percent of survey respondents planning to buy...
Read Full Article96 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Mac Desktop Accessories Worth Checking Out

Friday November 18, 2022 1:22 pm PST by
Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera updates his desk with new Mac-centric products that help improve his workflow as he records and edits videos for the site. Dan has just shared a 2022 desk update over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, highlighting all kinds of new desk accessories that you might want to check out for your own setup. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article33 comments