New Apple Music Sing Playlists Now Available in iOS 16.2

With the launch of the new Apple Music Sing feature in iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and tvOS 16.2, Apple has released dozens of playlists aggregating songs that support the feature.



There are playlists for hits, party anthems, family favorites, crowd-pleasers, iconic duets and festive favorites, as well as playlists separated into genres like pop, dance, hip-hop, indie, rock, and more, plus playlists for music from different decades.

Apple has also added categories like "Songs for Pros," filled with challenging songs to sing, along with songs for beginners new to karaoke.

All of the playlists can be accessed in the ‌Apple Music‌ app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Note that ‌Apple Music‌ Sing is available on the ‌iPhone‌ 11 and later, the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and later, the third-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and later, the fourth-generation iPad Air and later, the sixth-generation iPad mini, the ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ and later, and the 2022 ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.