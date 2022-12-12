Eve Rolling Out Matter Firmware Update for Select Products

Smart home accessory company Eve Systems today announced the rollout of an over-the-air firmware update that will bring Matter support to the recent Eve Energy, Eve Door and Window, and Eve Motion devices.



The optional Matter update will be available on iPhones and iPads running iOS or iPadOS 16.2, which is currently available in a beta capacity. Updating to Matter will also require a Thread Border Router capable Home Hub like the HomePod mini or the second/third-generation Apple TV 4K, and users will need to sign up for the Eve Matter Early Access Program, which will include a link to the Eve TestFlight app.

Eve says that these are the first products that have Matter support on the market. Eve devices updated with Matter will continue to work with HomeKit, with no change to the Home app experience, but once a device has been updated to Matter, it cannot be migrated back to ‌HomeKit‌.

Devices with Matter support will work with ‌HomeKit‌, Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, though Amazon and Google have not yet rolled out support.

The Matter-compatible Eve Door and Window, Eve Energy, and Eve Motion can be purchased from the Eve website or from Amazon.com.