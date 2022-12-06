HomePod Mini Coming to Denmark in the Spring, Says Apple

After publishing a series of press releases today announcing HomePod mini availability in several additional countries later this month, Apple has updated its Danish regional store to indicate the smart speaker will launch in Denmark in spring 2023, priced at 899 Krone.



Denmark was originally expected to see a local ‌HomePod mini‌ launch in tandem with Finland, Norway, and Sweden, based on the fact that Siri on HomePod was updated earlier this year to support those countries' respective languages.

The speaker launches in Finland, Norway, and Sweden on December 13. However, for whatever reason, Apple customers in Denmark will have to wait for a few more months. Meanwhile, in a surprise twist, Apple today also announced ‌HomePod mini‌ availability in South Africa, on the slightly later date of December 19.

First released in October 2020, the ‌HomePod mini‌ is currently available in 20 countries and territories, including the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

