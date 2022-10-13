HomePod Mini Likely to Launch in These Four Countries Next

Apple is likely to launch the HomePod mini in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in the foreseeable future based on Siri language support.



In recent software updates, the HomePod and HomePod mini gained support for Siri in Swedish, Norwegian, and Finnish. Danish is still not supported on HomePods, but a report earlier this year indicated that the language was being tested.

First released in October 2020, the HomePod mini is currently available in 20 countries and territories, including the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Apple made the HomePod mini available in yellow, orange, and blue last year, alongside space gray and white. In August, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple was considering launching an updated version of the $99 smart speaker in the future, but he did not provide a specific timeframe or details about potential new features.

Apple discontinued the full-size HomePod in March 2021.