iPhone Users Can Now Share Digital Car Keys With Pixel Users, Wider Android Support Coming Soon

In 2020, Apple introduced a digital car key feature that allows users to unlock and start a compatible vehicle by bringing an iPhone or Apple Watch near the driver-side door. The car keys are stored in the Wallet app in the same way that a credit card is. The feature is currently limited to select BMW, Kia, and Genesis vehicles.



Apple has been working with the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and others to establish an industry standard for sharing digital keys across platforms. As part of this effort, Apple today announced that iPhone users can now share car keys in the Wallet app with Pixel device users through apps such as Messages, Mail, and WhatsApp. Simply choose a car key in the Wallet app, tap the Share button, and follow the steps.

Apple says Google will be expanding this functionality to select other smartphones running Android 12 or later soon.

Key sharing support was enabled on the iPhone with iOS 16.1 in late October. Apple outlines additional information regarding key sharing in the Wallet app in a support document, including steps to revoke access to a shared car key.