Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Victims of Last Week's Apple Store Crash

Apple CEO Tim Cook has visited the victims of last week's crash at the Apple Store in the Greater Boston area, where an SUV struck through the front of the store, injuring multiple people and killing one.

Image Credit: WCVB

According to local news channel Boston 25 News , Cook visited the victims of the crash at the South Shore Hospital alongside the company's chief of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien. In a statement, the hospital said it was "grateful that ‌Tim Cook‌ and Deirdre O'Brien from Apple were able to come to South Shore Hospital on Friday to visit with some of the patients who were injured during last week's tragedy at the Apple Store in Hingham."

"The genuine caring and kindness shown by Tim and his team on this visit did so much to lift the spirits of the patients and our colleagues," the statement by Allen Smith, President of the hospital, added.

In a statement following the crash, Apple said it was "devastated by the shocking events" and the "tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store." "We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time," the statement continued. The store remains closed at this time, according to a notice on Apple's website.

During his visit to Hingham, Massachusetts, Cook also stopped by a local diner, according to Boston 25 News and a post by the restaurant on Facebook.