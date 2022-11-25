Apple Engineer Addresses Lack of Lossless Support on New AirPods Pro

by

An Apple engineer has addressed the lack of lossless audio support in the second-generation AirPods Pro in a new interview.

airpods pro 2
Current Bluetooth technology in the AirPods lineup means that Apple's audio products do not support Apple Music Lossless audio. Apple has previously hinted that it may develop its own codec and connectivity standard that builds on AirPlay and supports higher quality audio streaming, but so far has not made any such move. ‌

‌Apple Music‌‌ offers lossless streaming which is 24-bit and up to 48KHz, and high-res lossless which goes up to 192KHz and requires an external digital-to-analog converter.

In an interview with What Hi-Fi?, Apple engineer Esge Andersen, who works on the company's acoustic team, said that Apple does not believe that current Bluetooth technology is a limiting factor in audio quality for the AirPods. Anderson added that even with current Bluetooth technology and codec standards, Apple can still make improvements in audio quality while the company's focus remains on reliability.

Andersen remains coy, saying that while audio quality is always a priority, "it is important to understand that we can still make big strides without changing the codec. And the codec choice we have there today, it's more about reliability. So it's about making something robust in all environments."

"We want to push the sound quality forward, and we can do that with a lot of other elements. We don't think that the codec currently is the limitation of audio quality on Bluetooth products."

During the interview, Anderson also offered an interesting look into how Apple developed the new second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ and how it validates sound quality. Anderson revealed that Apple has a panel of "sound experts" that offer Apple's engineers feedback on audio quality. "And at the end of the day, there is somewhat of a compromise, because you can't make it perfect for everybody yet," he said.

One of the most considerable improvements with the new second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ is better Active Noise Cancellation. Apple says that ANC on the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ is up to 2x better than before. Anderson said Apple was pushed to make this large improvement because it wanted "to give everybody an AirPods Max in their pocket."

Top Rated Comments

B4rbelith Avatar
B4rbelith
42 minutes ago at 03:04 am
It’s been proven numerous times that lossless is pretty much indistinguishable from a good quality MP3 file; certainly in this kind of equipment.
It would just be a waste of bandwidth.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Koni17 Avatar
Koni17
36 minutes ago at 03:10 am
He's right though, for most people, reliability is everything. Everyone notices when one or both earbuds drop out. Pretty much no one (according to blind tests) will notice lossless support in comparison to the quality offered now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
26 minutes ago at 03:20 am
While it is a bummer that the AirPods can’t support lossless yet, there is no legitimate reason that FLAC support on their devices is practically nonexistent as it currently is.

Why? What is preventing them from enabling a standardized file format that NO OTHER modern device manufacturer has trouble handling?

FLAC is the format that the people who actually care about using lossless audio are using - ALAC is a joke, not an equivalent or an appropriate substitute by any means if you are maintaining a library.

Why actively block people from adding these files to their music library?

I get they have priority focusing on their own streaming services, but don’t treat the people who’ve spent years building their own lossless library like 2nd class citizens. Not everything is available on streaming services.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
37 minutes ago at 03:08 am
I wonder if my hearing is truly bad or if people simply have a placebo effect.

Tried Master, Atmos and 360 Real Audio on Tidal and I hear no difference to regular 320kbs on Spotify, certainly don’t feel „emerged into the experience of feeling like I am at a concert hall“ as marketing always says
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Swissfashion Avatar
Swissfashion
34 minutes ago at 03:12 am
The ANC on the AirPods Pro 2 is a noticeable improvement. The bass response has also improved, without being overbearing. Just ordered another pair for a Christmas gift.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

