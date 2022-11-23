Flexibits Launches Black Friday Sale Offering 50% Off Premium Subscriptions

by

Flexibits today launched its Black Friday sale, offering 50 percent off your first year or 50 percent off your first month of Flexibits Premium, which includes access to Fantastical and Cardhop. This offer is for new customers only and will run through Cyber Monday on the Flexibits website. The subscription supports apps across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

Fantastical is a calendar app that can sync across apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Similarly, Cardhop can sync across Apple devices and provides a more in-depth contact management platform.

50% OFF
Flexibits Premium Subscription

You can get the deal by following this link to Flexibits' website, and clicking on the header to redeem 50 percent off your next purchase. You'll need to create a Flexibits account and once you finish the sign-up process, the 50 percent off sale will be applied to either option you choose: an annual subscription or a monthly subscription.

Additionally, you can choose either an Individual or Family Plan option. With the half-off savings, Individual Plans billed yearly cost $20.00 (originally $39.99) and billed monthly cost $2.50 (originally $4.99). Family plans billed yearly cost $32.50 (originally $65) and billed monthly cost $4.00 (originally $8).

This sale is for 50 percent off your next purchase on Flexibits, so whatever option you choose will be the only time you can get this deal. Given these parameters, buying for a full year will save you more money. After the year is over, Flexibits Premium will return to its regular price, or you can cancel.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.

