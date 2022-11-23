Best Apple TV+ Shows and Movies to Watch With Friends and Family

by

With the holiday season approaching, many people will be spending lots of time with family and friends. We thought we'd create a handy list of Apple TV+ shows and movies that are suitable for watching with family members young and old, and that are great to catch up on if you have some extra time in the coming weeks.

apple tv plus banner

Spirited

Starring well-known comedians Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, "Spirited" is the perfect holiday movie. A retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, "Spirited" will see several Christmas ghosts visiting miser Ryan Reynolds, who plays the movie's Scrooge.


A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

If you're a fan of Charlie Brown, you won't want to miss out on A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which is streaming on ‌Apple TV+‌. In this classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone over to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, and Snoopy cooks a holiday meal.


Ted Lasso

If you're not caught up on "Ted Lasso," or have a family member who isn't, it's a heartwarming show that never fails to please. It's worth a watch or a rewatch to see Jason Sudeikis step into the role of football coach Ted Lasso. There are two full seasons available, so it's a great binge watch.


Mythic Quest

From the creators of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Mythic Quest" is a comedy series about a game studio that produces a popular online game. Starring Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, and Danny Pudi, this show is funny even if you're not a gamer, and if you are, it's hilarious.


There are three seasons available, with season three new as of just a couple weeks ago.

Loot

In "Loot," Maya Rudolph plays a clueless billionaire who divorces her cheating husband, ultimately engaging with her charitable foundation and reconnecting with the real world. "Loot" is charming and funny, and it's a quick watch with episodes that are less than 30 minutes long.


Trying

British TV show "Trying" stars Rafe Spell and Esther Smith as a couple who are dying to have children. They bumble their way through prospective parenthood, and it's hard not to love this show because of the chemistry between the main characters.


Schmigadoon

A musical comedy, "Schmigadoon" stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michal Key as an on-the-rocks couple stuck in the magical singing and dancing town of Schmigadoon. The only way out is finding true love.

The After Party

A fun whodunnit, "The After Party" features a group of classmates being investigated for murder after one of them is found dead. It's a mystery you get to figure out along with the detective, and the ending is a surprise. With most episodes not longer than 40 minutes, this is a quick watch.


Long Way Up

"Long Way Up" is an easy to watch show featuring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman riding their motorcycles to visit beautiful places across South and Central America. There are also two older shows in the same series that are binge worthy, including "Long Way Round" and "Long Way Down."

CODA

"CODA" is a coming-of-age story about the child of two deaf adults and her struggle between living her life and taking care of her family. CODA won an Academy Award for Best Picture, and it's well worth watching if you haven't yet seen it.


Content Just for Kids

If you're looking for a way to keep kids entertained, you might want to check out some of these titles.

  • Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
  • Slumberkins
  • Central Park
  • Wolfboy and the Everything Factory
  • Get Rolling with Otis
  • Hello Jack
  • The Snoopy Snow
  • Stillwater

For After the Kids Are in Bed

There are a number of more serious, dramatic shows and movies on Apple TV that are worth watching, but these aren't suitable for kids or for a lighthearted gathering.

  • Severance - A TV show where workers have their minds severed so their work persona doesn't know anything about their home persona, and vice versa.
  • Emancipation - A film starring Will Smith as a slave who risks his life to escape.
  • Black Bird - A fantastic limited series where drug dealer Jimmy Keene is given the option for a reduced sentence if he can befriend a brutal serial killer.
  • The Morning Show - A morning news team that deals with all kinds of drama, starting with the Me Too movement.
  • Servant - A spooky but slow TV series that unravels a mystery over several seasons.
  • Physical - Rose Byrne plays an exercise-obsessed working mom with body issues in "Physical."
  • Calls - If you're in the mood for something scary and original, "Calls" is an audio-only TV series that uses audio with limited visuals to tell an engrossing story.

How to Watch

‌Apple TV+‌ requires a $6.99 per month subscription fee, but up to six family members can watch at that price point. ‌Apple TV+‌ can be accessed through the TV app on iPhones, iPads, the ‌Apple TV‌, and Macs, and it is also available on the web through tv.apple.com, and on smart TVs, set-top boxes, and consoles that have the ‌Apple TV‌ app available.

Your Favorites

Have other ‌Apple TV+‌ show and movie suggestions that can't be missed? Let us know in the comments below.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

robertcoogan Avatar
robertcoogan
37 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Again, why is this on MacRumors? Why is entertainment news that has nothing to do with Apple tech here?

<waiting for comment to be deleted> :/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rictus007 Avatar
rictus007
33 minutes ago at 01:12 pm

Again, why is this on MacRumors? Why is entertainment news that has nothing to do with Apple tech here?

<waiting for comment to be deleted> :/
they can post anything they want.

Here’s my list:
1. Turn off the TV
2. Put your phone down
3. Enjoy thanksgiving day with your family
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sjsharksfan12 Avatar
sjsharksfan12
31 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
I'm surprised we haven't gotten any Ted Lasso news. I'm guessing it's not going to air this year after all, since the year is almost over. Would be nice if Apple Gave us a Christmas Miracle and put like the first 3 episodes of the new season up on Christmas Day. We still haven't gotten a trailer.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
heystu Avatar
heystu
2 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Haven’t they just listed 90% of what’s available on TV+?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Saturday November 19, 2022 8:00 am PST by
Last week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that the shopping holiday is right around the corner, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past week and updating as prices change and new deals arrive. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop early,...
Read Full Article50 comments
Walmart November Deals Hero 2

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting Today

Monday November 21, 2022 8:35 am PST by
Retailers have been waiting longer and longer to reveal their specific plans for the week of Black Friday, now that the shopping event begins as early as October and most companies focus on "early Black Friday" deals first. Today, we've finally got more information from Walmart and all the official Black Friday discounts you can expect to shop this week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner ...
Read Full Article9 comments
phill leaves twitter 2

Apple Executive Phil Schiller Deactivates Twitter Account

Sunday November 20, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple's Phil Schiller, responsible for Apple events and the App Store, has deactivated his Twitter account following recent developments on the platform. Schiller often used his account to promote new Apple products, services, software, and initiatives and interact with customers. As noted on Twitter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, however, Schiller's account no longer exists. The account had...
Read Full Article754 comments
accessories for black friday lights

Apple Black Friday Accessory Sales Include Year's Best Prices on AirTag, MagSafe Chargers, and Official iPhone 14 Cases

Sunday November 20, 2022 10:07 am PST by
Even though we're still a few days out from Black Friday, early sales are in full swing this weekend. Today we're tracking an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-Pack, multiple discounts across the official iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe case lineup, and solid deals on Apple's MagSafe Charger accessories. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article10 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article41 comments
Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue and Update Feature 1

Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue an Update

Saturday November 19, 2022 7:00 am PST by
Several Apple devices are now over 18 months old, and with new hardware that could bring valuable improvements to them on the horizon, much of it already existing in other devices, there are five important products that seem to be overdue an update. While some devices like the Pro Display XDR and HomePod mini are arguably also due an update, there are at least five main Apple devices that...
Read Full Article155 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 15 Could Feature Titanium Chassis With Curved Rear Edges

Monday November 21, 2022 2:25 am PST by
Apple's 2023 iPhone will feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges replacing the existing squared off design, claims a new rumor. According to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, the back edges of the iPhone 15 will be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the case of Apple's latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. For reference, the iPhone 14 models use a...
Read Full Article154 comments