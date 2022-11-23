Apple Pencil Black Friday Deal Has Second-Gen Stylus for Best-Ever Price of $89

Amazon is continuing to introduce new record low prices across Apple's product lineup, today knocking the price of the second-generation Apple Pencil down to $89.00, from $129.00. As of writing, Amazon is the only major Apple reseller with this sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the Apple Pencil 2. The accessory has a delivery window between November 28 and November 30 right now, with the typical faster options available for Amazon Prime members.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.