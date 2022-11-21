AirPods Black Friday Deals Continue With Best-Ever Price on AirPods 2 at $79

Black Friday deals on AirPods are in full swing today, and Amazon is now discounting the previous-generation AirPods 2 to an all-time low price of $79.00, down from $129.00. Shoppers should note that the AirPods 2 earbuds are seeing shipping estimates slipping into December, so be sure to order soon if you're interested.

With this discount, Amazon is providing a match for the best price we've ever seen on the 2019 AirPods 2.

