Apple Highlights Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro in New Holiday Ad

Apple today released a new "Share the Joy" holiday ad highlighting the ability to share audio with AirPods Pro. The ad revolves around two people listening to the song "PUFF" by Bhavi and Bizarrap as they run around a city wearing AirPods Pro.

Throughout the 90-second video, various objects and eventually the couple themselves vanish into a cloud of snow, as part of the holiday theme. Should this be Apple's annual holiday ad, it represents a change of pace from more heartfelt editions in the past and is instead more upbeat with hip-hop music and fast transitions.

"Share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro," says Apple, in the video description. Audio sharing is compatible with all AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models, as well as select Beats headphones. To share audio, connect AirPods to an iPhone or iPad, tap the AirPlay icon in Control Center, and tap on Share Audio.

As the holiday shopping season gets underway, Apple has announced its annual Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event, offering customers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of select products. Apple's extended holiday return policy is also in effect, with most items purchased since November 4 eligible for return until early January.