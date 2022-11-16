Astropad Studio Gains Apple Pencil Hover Integration on M2 iPad Pro

Astropad today announced an update to the Astropad Studio app, which adds support for the Apple Pencil hover feature that Apple introduced with the new M2 iPad Pro models. Astropad Studio is designed to allow you to draw on your Mac using your iPad, so the hover gesture can be used with the macOS software on the ‌iPad‌.



Astropad says that users have been asking for ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover support for years, and it is one of the last features that Wacom tablets offered that the ‌iPad‌ did not. With the hover option, the ‌iPad‌ serves as a more feature rich Wacom alternative for digital artists.

The update adds 3D gestures for panning, zooming, and rotating the 3D canvas, along with support for new default shortcuts. There are also a range of new Magic Gestures that use combinations of tap, touch, and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ to trigger actions. Per-app custom gestures are available, so users can set up different gesture sets for apps like Photoshop and Blender, and there is a new one-finger tap gesture.

Astropad Studio is currently offering a 30 percent discount off annual subscriptions with the promo code FESTIVE. Subscriptions are priced at $70/year. Astropad's Luna Display software has also been updated with ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover for the ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ models.