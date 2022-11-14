Tim Cook Says Apple Hiring Very Deliberately Amid Economic Uncertainty

In an interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that his company is taking a careful approach to hiring amid a period of increased economic uncertainty. The full interview will air on Tuesday, but a preview is available now.



"So what we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate on our hiring," said Cook, when asked about Apple's hiring plans. "That means we're continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring." Cook added that Apple continues to believe strongly in investing for the long term.

Last month, Apple paused hiring for many non-R&D roles as a cost-cutting move, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report said the move affects some "corporate functions" and "standard hardware and software engineering roles."

Cook also discussed Apple's return-to-office policy. As of September, corporate employees are required to work in the office three days a week.

EXCLUSIVE: Apple CEO @Tim_Cook tells @NateBurleson that the world’s most valuable company has slowed some hiring, breaking down how economic conditions are affecting his company: “We believe strongly in investing for the long term.” Our full interview airs tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/v1te7qD3iJ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 14, 2022

"We make product, and you have to hold product," said Cook. "So that takes the serendipity of running into people, and bouncing ideas off, and caring enough to advance your idea through somebody else because you know that'll make it a bigger idea," he added.

CBS Mornings said the full interview will touch on the iPhone 14's new features and more.