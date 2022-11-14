Tim Cook Says Apple Hiring Very Deliberately Amid Economic Uncertainty
In an interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that his company is taking a careful approach to hiring amid a period of increased economic uncertainty. The full interview will air on Tuesday, but a preview is available now.
"So what we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate on our hiring," said Cook, when asked about Apple's hiring plans. "That means we're continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring." Cook added that Apple continues to believe strongly in investing for the long term.
Last month, Apple paused hiring for many non-R&D roles as a cost-cutting move, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report said the move affects some "corporate functions" and "standard hardware and software engineering roles."
Cook also discussed Apple's return-to-office policy. As of September, corporate employees are required to work in the office three days a week.
"We make product, and you have to hold product," said Cook. "So that takes the serendipity of running into people, and bouncing ideas off, and caring enough to advance your idea through somebody else because you know that'll make it a bigger idea," he added.
CBS Mornings said the full interview will touch on the iPhone 14's new features and more.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company...
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.
N...
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks.
Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Apple this week lowered its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the United States, resulting in customers receiving less money for their existing devices heading into the holiday shopping season.
Macs have some of the most significant trade-in value reductions, with the iMac Pro now fetching up to $600 versus up to $1,150 previously and the MacBook Pro now ...
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A24e, up from the 1A301 firmware that was released back in April.
Apple does not provide release notes for AirTag updates, so we do not know what's new in this update.
It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 16.1.1...
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Top Rated Comments