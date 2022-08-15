Apple Requiring Employees to Return to Office 3x Per Week Starting on September 5

by

Apple today informed corporate employees that they must return to the office for three days starting the week of Monday, September 5, reports Bloomberg. Apple will require employees work in-person on Tuesday, Thursday, and a third day that will vary by team as part of a hybrid return-to-work plan.

apple park sunset
Apple initially planned to require employees to return to the office three days a week in May, but that timeline was delayed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. For the last several months, Apple employees have been working in the office for two days per week, but the company is now implementing its full return schedule.

Employees were initially going to be required to work on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, but Bloomberg says Apple has changed the plan. All employees will need to be in-office on Tuesday and Thursday, but the third day will be set by team leaders and will vary from team to team. On other days, most employees will be able to work from home. It's worth noting that Monday, September 5 is a holiday, so employees will need to work Tuesday, Thursday, and one other day that week.

Many tech companies implemented permanent work from home policies for employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Apple did not. Throughout the global crisis, Apple has made it clear that employees would need to return to in-person work and collaboration.

"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees in June 2021. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple Park

Top Rated Comments

GizmoDVD Avatar
GizmoDVD
37 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
Just gonna grab some popcorn so I can read how amazing people who WFM are and how productive they are and they never do anything but work
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
29 minutes ago at 03:46 pm

I found more productivity and collaboration working in the office even though WFH is quite comfortable. I guess those who advocate against WFH work simple jobs and would rather work 2-3 hours at home and spend the rest chilling. Those with more demanding jobs require close collaboration with teammates to maximize efficiency and productivity.
The team I work on consists of people that live in Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Canada, and Ecuador... We have a huge workload, and somehow we are massively productive without ever going into an office.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rwilliams Avatar
rwilliams
24 minutes ago at 03:52 pm

Get these cry babies back to work. Enough of this work from home. 3 days is more than generous. They went to the office before COVID they can do it again. If they don’t like it they can quit.
The problem is, the pandemic illustrated how much time and money people saved by not commuting every day. That’s extremely hard to give up. So yeah, there will probably be people who choose to leave instead of doing this.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
32 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
Is it going to be 3 whole days of working or just show up and catch up with co-workers face to face?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
levitynyc Avatar
levitynyc
35 minutes ago at 03:41 pm
Forcing people back to the office is a much cheaper and slimier way to announce layoffs.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sorgo Avatar
sorgo
33 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
NOOOOOOOOOO!! This can’t be happening!



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

