Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Drop to $229.99 on Amazon ($19 Off)

Amazon has sweetened its deal on Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, now available for $229.99, down from $249.00. This is about $5 higher than the all-time low price we saw last month, making it still a great deal on the just-launched headphones.

The AirPods Pro 2 are in stock and have a delivery window of November 16 to November 21 for most locations in the United States. Other than the AirPods Pro 2, we're tracking numerous early Black Friday sales on Amazon and at other retailers, which you can find in our roundup.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.