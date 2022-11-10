Apple Highlights iPhone 14 Pro's Action Mode in New 'Shot on iPhone' Video

Apple today shared a YouTube video that's designed to highlight the iPhone 14 Pro's camera capabilities, focusing specifically on Action Mode.

Action Mode is designed to offer extra stabilization when capturing video while moving, making it ideal for fun shots that otherwise would not be possible without expensive equipment. Apple designed Action Mode to replicate the video quality you might get using a gimbal.

Apple's video demonstrates a number of Action Mode shots using 360 rotating, aerial tracking, rolling, and more. Each demo includes a side-by-side of the video with and without Action Mode enabled, clearly showing the difference and the benefit of the feature.

Action Mode is available on all of the iPhone 14 devices.