Google Play Store Now Letting Spotify Use Alternative Billing for In-App Purchases

Google today announced that popular streaming music service Spotify will be able to bill Android users directly in the Google Play version of Spotify without needing to go through the Google Play billing system.

Spotify is Google's first partner for "User Choice Billing," a feature that allows Android users to make purchases using the payment option they prefer. User Choice Billing is essentially an alternative billing option for in-app purchases, and it comes with a reduced fee.

Spotify will be able to collect payments directly from users, and Google will charge Spotify four percent less than normal. Spotify and other developers who eventually adopt User Choice Billing will still need to give Google a cut of their app sales and purchases, but at the reduced rate. Google normally collects between 15 and 30 percent of in-app purchases, much like Apple.

In a blog post, Spotify said that Google has taken a "bold step to help level the playing field," and that "fair and open platforms" bring "frictionless consumer experiences."

Spotify has been publicly advocating for platform fairness and expanded payment options for years. We believe that fair and open platforms enable better, frictionless consumer experiences that also empower developers to imagine, innovate, and thrive.

Spotify is rolling out an initial test implementation of user choice billing to users in select countries starting this week. Google today also announced a partnership with Bumble, with Bumble adding support in the coming months.

User Choice Billing from Google is an option in 35 countries, including the United States, much of Europe, Australia, Japan, and more, and it is a pilot program that other developers are also able to join.

With User Choice Billing, Google has distinguished the Play Store from the App Store, as Apple does not let apps use alternative billing at this time. There are two exceptions, however, including South Korea and the Netherlands. Regulators in these countries have forced Apple to allow some apps to use third-party payment providers.

In the Netherlands, Apple collects a 27 percent commission instead of a 30 percent commission, and in South Korea, Apple collects a 26 percent commission. Both reduced commissions are similar to what Google has done for its User Choice Billing System. With Google adopting options for alternative billing and continued regulatory pressure, it is possible that Apple will also fold and expand the Dutch and South Korea processes to other countries and app types, but Apple is continuing to fight for in-app purchase to remain the only payment method in the ‌App Store‌ at the current time.

hj8ag
hj8ag
34 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
Thanks Obama!
spazzcat
spazzcat
29 minutes ago at 01:02 pm

Apple won’t change unless forced. I don’t know who is right though ?‍♂️
I will not sign up if you don't allow me to pay for subs through Apple. It is way too easy to end subscriptions under Apple.
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
30 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
Dang! That's something Apple would never allow into the App store. But they may no longer have a choice anymore in the future.

Also, curious about how secure is the transaction is.
lazyrighteye
lazyrighteye
20 minutes ago at 01:10 pm

I think maybe Apple should be able to get their cut of subscriptions made on an Apple app, but maybe services like Spotify should be able to encourage their users to login to their accounts in the Safari app or any other browser and sign up there. Then Apple would have an incentive to give new Spotify users a discount on their first month if they sign up using IAP, and Spotify in turn would be motivated to offer an even bigger discount if they pay in a browser instead. Apple should have the change to argue that IAP is more convenient and more secure, and Spotify have the chance to argue they deserve more money.
Agree. I too think there are all sorts of ways Apple can effectively dip a toe in this pond and still manage to monetize the experience. As you mention, aspects like convenience and security are legit features they could (and do) tout - but in this instance as a way to sway users to go with them as opposed to app dev's site. Seems almost inevitable and should prove pretty interesting.
djphat2000
djphat2000
12 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Can't wait to see all the innovation this price cut will bring!
:rolleyes:
LeeW
LeeW
6 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
Google is just getting ahead of what they know is going to be forced soon enough. Plus it makes Apple look bad.
