Apple Slashes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Apple this week lowered its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the United States, resulting in customers receiving less money for their existing devices heading into the holiday shopping season.



Macs have some of the most significant trade-in value reductions, with the iMac Pro now fetching up to $600 versus up to $1,150 previously and the MacBook Pro now worth up to $630 compared with up to $850 previously. iPhone trade-in values have decreased by up to $70, although the iPhone XS and iPhone XR have each increased by up to $10.

Trade-in values have also been slashed for Android smartphones, while Apple Watch Series 3 trade-ins are no longer accepted.

New trade-in values:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $650 (vs. $720)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $550 (vs. $600)

iPhone 13: Up to $450 (vs. $470)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $380 (vs. $380)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $480 (vs. $530)

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $400 (vs. $430)

iPhone 12: Up to $300 (vs. $320)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250 (vs. $250)

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100 (vs. $100)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $330 (vs. $370)

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $250 (vs. $300)

iPhone 11: Up to $200 (vs. $220)

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200 (vs. $210)

iPhone XS: Up to $160 (vs. $150)

iPhone XR: Up to $150 (vs. $140)

iPhone X: Up to $130 (vs. $130)

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100 (vs. $110)

iPhone 8: Up to $75 (vs. $75)

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $60 (vs. $70)

iPhone 7: Up to $40 (vs. $40)

iPad Pro: Up to $445 (vs. $500)

iPad Air: Up to $230 (vs. $245)

iPad: Up to $160 (vs. $195)

iPad mini: Up to $240 (vs. $255)

MacBook Pro: Up to $630 (vs. $850)

MacBook Air: Up to $440 (vs. $420)

MacBook: Up to $100 (vs. $175)

iMac Pro: Up to $600 (vs. $1,150)

iMac: Up to $530 (vs. $680)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 (vs. $1,550)

Mac mini: Up to $305 (vs. $350)

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $155 (vs. $155)

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105 (vs. $125)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $70 (vs. $75)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80 (vs. $90)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $45 (vs. $55)

The full list of values can be found on Apple's trade-in website.