Twitter for iOS Updated With New $8 Subscription Offering Verification and More [Updated: Not Yet Live]

Twitter for iOS was today updated with support for Twitter's upcoming revamped Twitter Blue subscription plan that will enable users to pay $8 per month to be verified on the platform, with other perks such as fewer ads and priority replies.
According to the App Store update, Twitter users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue and become automatically verified with a blue check mark when the plan goes live.
According to a Twitter product manager, despite the app update, the new Twitter Blue plan is not yet live and Twitter is doing "real-time" testing. Some users may see changes in their app after the update as Twitter tests the new plan.
Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue and have more on the way soon. Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now - Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.
Coming soon… - Half the ads & much better ones: Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant. - Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. - Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots. Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
The new subscription service has been widely reported on in the past few weeks, with Twitter's new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, promising it will cut down on spam on the platform. Reports suggest that the edit button, previously only offered to paid subscribers of Twitter Blue, will be made available to all Twitter users in the future.
Google in October launched the Pixel 7 Pro, its newest high-end flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro came out just weeks after Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro Max, so we thought we'd compare the cameras of the two smartphones, pitting the high-end iPhone against the high-end Pixel 7.
Apple is offering a two-month free Apple TV+ trial as a tie-in promotion for new documentary film "My Mind & Me" starring actress and singer Selena Gomez.
A URL link to the offer was shared by Gomez on Twitter as a "special gift" to her fans ahead of the film's availability to stream on Apple TV+, starting November 4. Clicking on the link gives "new and qualified returning subscribers" a ...
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB...
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it's still early to...
Although we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, multiple accessory makers have kicked off early Black Friday events with notable markdowns on charging, travel, and protection accessories for Apple products. This includes Satechi, Twelve South, and ZAGG, offering up to 60 percent off accessories during these sales.
Satechi
Starting with Satechi, you can get 40 percent off a selection...
New EU rules came into force today that could compel Apple to let users access third-party app stores and permit app sideloading on iPhones and iPads, among other sweeping changes designed to make the digital sector fairer and more competitive.
Under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the rules will apply to tech giants that meet its "gatekeeper" criteria and force them to open up their various...
With the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, Apple is enhancing the Weather app through the integration of an Apple News section. Located below the 10-day forecast on iPhone, the Apple News module surfaces relevant regional news stories.
In Raleigh, for example, the app displays a story about hurricanes in the Atlantic, and in San Diego, there is a story about fire season. Content varies based ...
Starting today, the new Apple TV 4K is available for pickup at select Apple Stores around the world, with no pre-order required. Pricing starts at $129 for the 64GB model without Ethernet and Thread support, while the full-spec 128GB model costs $149.
The new Apple TV is also available for walk-in customers at Apple Stores that have stock, but we recommend arranging a pickup just in case.
...
