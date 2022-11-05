Twitter for iOS Updated With New $8 Subscription Offering Verification and More [Updated: Not Yet Live]

Twitter for iOS was today updated with support for Twitter's upcoming revamped Twitter Blue subscription plan that will enable users to pay $8 per month to be verified on the platform, with other perks such as fewer ads and priority replies.



According to the App Store update, Twitter users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue and become automatically verified with a blue check mark when the plan goes live.

According to a Twitter product manager, despite the app update, the new Twitter Blue plan is not yet live and Twitter is doing "real-time" testing. Some users may see changes in their app after the update as Twitter tests the new plan.

Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue and have more on the way soon.

Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now

- Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow. Coming soon…

- Half the ads & much better ones: Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.

- Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter.

- Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.

Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

The new subscription service has been widely reported on in the past few weeks, with Twitter's new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, promising it will cut down on spam on the platform. Reports suggest that the edit button, previously only offered to paid subscribers of Twitter Blue, will be made available to all Twitter users in the future.