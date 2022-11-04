Apple Briefly Exceeded Combined Market Value of Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta This Week

Apple's market value this week briefly eclipsed the value of Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta combined, according to market data by Yahoo Finance.



When markets closed earlier this week, Apple had a market value of $2.307 trillion, while the market value of Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta combined was $2.306 trillion. Alphabet leads the group with a market value of $1.126 trillion alone.

The new valuation comes after Apple reported record-high earnings for the September quarter last week but also comes amid reports the company is drastically cutting down on new hires as it braces for possible economic uncertainty. Apple was the only company out of Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet that had increased market share after reporting their latest earnings.

Apple's market value dipped to $2.21 trillion as markets closed late Thursday.