Apple Briefly Exceeded Combined Market Value of Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta This Week

by

Apple's market value this week briefly eclipsed the value of Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta combined, according to market data by Yahoo Finance.

Apple Logo Cash Feature Blue
When markets closed earlier this week, Apple had a market value of $2.307 trillion, while the market value of Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta combined was $2.306 trillion. Alphabet leads the group with a market value of $1.126 trillion alone.

The new valuation comes after Apple reported record-high earnings for the September quarter last week but also comes amid reports the company is drastically cutting down on new hires as it braces for possible economic uncertainty. Apple was the only company out of Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet that had increased market share after reporting their latest earnings.

Apple's market value dipped to $2.21 trillion as markets closed late Thursday.

Top Rated Comments

Leon Ze Professional Avatar
Leon Ze Professional
25 minutes ago at 02:36 am

Adding Meta to this hmmm…… interesting.
Meta has lost it way for now. Hopefully they will comeback.
Sorry, I'm hoping for the opposite. That Meta continues to decline and become irrelevant.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
20 minutes ago at 02:41 am
Advertising has only been 1 - 1.5% of the world's GDP since 1925.

As such, the longterm growth potential of ad-based business models is constrained, and it's rather surprising Google and Meta have not done more to diversify their revenue streams outside of advertising.

Hypothesis: companies that are used to making a product/service that users get for free (i.e. where the user is the product you're ultimately selling) probably aren't intensely focused on quality and value of the product.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
senttoschool Avatar
senttoschool
2 minutes ago at 02:58 am

That is the beauty of having a monopoly of the market ?
Apple has a monopoly of Apple products and services. iPhone market share is less than Android worldwide. Macs are only 12% of PC market share.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Powerguru Avatar
Powerguru
31 minutes ago at 02:29 am
Adding Meta to this hmmm…… interesting.
Meta has lost it way for now. Hopefully they will comeback.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
20 minutes ago at 02:41 am

Apple's market value dipped to $2.21 trillion as markets closed late Thursday.
Damn rough times for Apple!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
19 minutes ago at 02:42 am
Meta is advertising, Google is advertising and Amazon has AWS losing market share to all the growing Cloud competition. Apple stands alone as its products are gaining market share and have an economic moat that is insurmountable. Ask Buffett he’ll tell ya.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
