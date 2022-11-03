Weather App Gains Apple News Section in iOS 16.2

With the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, Apple is enhancing the Weather app through the integration of an Apple News section. Located below the 10-day forecast on iPhone, the ‌Apple News‌ module surfaces relevant regional news stories.



In Raleigh, for example, the app displays a story about hurricanes in the Atlantic, and in San Diego, there is a story about fire season. Content varies based on location, and tapping on a story shown in the Weather app opens up the ‌Apple News‌ app.

Not all cities show news stories at all times and it appears that when there's a weather alert at the top of the app, such as for rain or severe weather alerts, the news module is also removed. It is not clear if weather-related alerts are limited to select cities, or show up only when relevant information is available. As of now, the feature appears to be live only in the United States.

Apple appears to have introduced the new Weather app module server-side, but it is only showing up on devices that are running iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, suggesting it is meant to be a new feature added with the beta updates.