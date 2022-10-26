Target Highlights Apple Shops Expansion and Extended Trials for Apple Services

Target today highlighted recent expansions to its relationship with Apple, led by the growing number of "Apple at Target" locations with the dedicated Apple sales areas now available in over 150 Target stores.



Target says these Apple "shop-in-shops" feature Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants with twice the amount of space dedicated to Apple products compared to a typical Target store.

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Target is also promoting extended trials of various Apple services for members of the retailer's free Target Circle loyalty program. Target Circle members can get a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+, which Target says is the best trial offer available from any retailer.

"Apple Fitness+ is designed to be welcoming to all, no matter where you are on your fitness journey. Whether you're just getting started, trying something new or switching up your fitness routine, there are over 3,000 workouts and meditations to choose from, with new ones added each week, ranging from five to 45 minutes across 11 workout types and all led by our amazing team of motivating trainers," says Jay Blahnik, vice president of Fitness Technologies, Apple. "We look forward to bringing Fitness+ to even more people, and helping them lead a healthier day by being more active, through this collaboration with Target."

Beyond Fitness+, other Apple services will also be available under extended free trials for Target Circle members. Services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ are currently available with three-month free trials for Target Circle members, but trials for select services will be extended to as long as five months as part of a holiday promotion starting next month and running through January 5.