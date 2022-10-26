Live Activities to Get More Frequent Updates Option in iOS 16.2

Apple released iOS 16.1 earlier this week and introduced Live Activities – lingering interactive notifications that stay up to date, allowing you to keep an eye on things happening right from the Lock Screen. Since then, Apple has released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, and evidence has been found that Apple is working on a way for Live Activities to update more frequently.



According to inactive code in iOS 16.2 beta 1 discovered by 9to5Mac, Apple will provide users with an option for "More Frequent Updates" for Live Activities, although the setting will also drain an iPhone battery faster, warns the following unearthed message:



More Frequent Updates Allowing more frequent updates lets you see more real time information, but can drain your battery faster.

Despite the increased battery usage, the upcoming option in the Settings app is likely to be a welcome addition for users relying on third-party apps that use Live Activities to relay information about travel times, such as Flight tracking app Flighty.

Since the release of iOS 16.1, several third-party apps have been updated to support Live Activities on iPhone Lock Screens. The ‌Dynamic Island‌ component requires an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ or ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

In addition to the additional Live Activities option, the first iOS 16.2 beta includes other extras including the new Freeform App, Stage Manager External Display Support, Accidental Emergency SOS Reports and More