Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak Interview About USB-C iPhone and More Now Available on YouTube

Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak spoke with tech columnist Joanna Stern at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event in California on Tuesday. A full video of the interview is now available on YouTube.

Notable topics discussed included Apple admitting that it will have to comply with the EU's law requiring the iPhone to switch to USB-C, the lack of iMessage on Android, the lack of a built-in Calculator app on the iPad, App Tracking Transparency, privacy, working from home vs. the office, and more. The interview was also live-streamed on Twitter

Read our previous coverage for a recap of notable comments from the interview.