Apple Begins Showing More Ads in App Store

by

As expected, Apple today announced that new ad placements are now available in the App Store, allowing developers to advertise their apps in more spots.

App Store Ads
Starting today, developers can now advertise their apps in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings in all countries except China. Ads are already beginning to appear in these places, and as usual, the ads have a blue background and an "Ad" icon so they can be identified.

"With new Today tab and product page ad placements, you can drive discovery of your app in more moments across the App Store — when customers first arrive, search for something specific, and browse apps to download," says Apple's announcement.

This marks the first time that developers are able to run ads in the Today tab, which until now has only displayed content handpicked from the App Store's editorial staff, without any paid placement. And with the "You Might Also Like" section, developers are now able to promote their apps at the bottom of other apps' pages.

In a tweet, legal expert Florian Mueller argued the "You Might Also Like" ads are "another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there."

App Store ads were previously limited to search results based on keywords and the "Suggested" section of the Search tab. With ads in the Today tab and the "You Might Also Like" section, the App Store now offers four advertising options in total. Apple first announced plans to expand its App Store ad placement offerings in July.

In August, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple wanted to nearly triple its current advertising revenue to at least $10 billion per year in the future. Gurman said keyword-based search result ads are coming to the Apple Maps app starting next year.

Top Rated Comments

doboy Avatar
doboy
47 minutes ago at 11:28 am
New motto for Apple: make every hardware configurations under the sun, nickel and dime you, and monetize more with ads. Oops, forgot, break something with every "update"
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
44 minutes ago at 11:31 am

Tbh I thought Apple had already been doing this… for years.
Either way i’m fine with them doing ads, as long as they’re non-tracking ads, which appears to be the case for all of their services up to this point.
The scary part is it will be implemented in Apple Maps in the near future. Imagine using GPS navigation and you get bombarded with some stupid Ad.

https://www.macrumors.com/2022/08/21/ads-coming-to-apple-maps-report/

#Say NO to Ads!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macfacts Avatar
macfacts
42 minutes ago at 11:34 am
Apple double dipping, collecting apple tax and Google tax.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
33 minutes ago at 11:42 am

Agree. It would be ideal if Apple give the users to turn off this Ad feature functionality point blank period
App Store+

For just $9.99 a month, you can enjoy an ad-free App Store.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
britboyj Avatar
britboyj
45 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Just so everyone knows, Apple doesn't require itself to abide by the ad tracking rules it sets for developers. It doesn't already. Tracking for Apple advertising is turned ON by default and has no prompts to opt-out, whereas other developers are off by default until the pop the AppTrackingTransparency prompt to ask users to opt-in.

Rank hypocrisy from Cupertino.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Valen1 Avatar
Valen1
45 minutes ago at 11:31 am
How many more ads? You go into the App Store to update an existing app and before you can do that you are presented with ads already.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
