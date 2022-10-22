Apple Announces More Ads Coming to App Store Starting Next Week
In an email to developers this week, Apple announced that app-related ads will begin appearing in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings starting Tuesday, October 25, in all countries except China. All ads in the App Store have a blue background and an "Ad" icon.
"With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store — making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit," says a page on Apple's website about App Store ad placements.
This marks the first time that developers will be able to run ads in the Today tab, which until now has only displayed content handpicked from the App Store's editorial staff, without any paid placement. And with the "You Might Also Like" section, developers will now be able to promote their apps on other apps' pages.
In a tweet, legal expert Florian Mueller argued the "You Might Also Like" ads are "another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there."
App Store ads were previously limited to search results based on keywords and the "Suggested" section of the Search tab. With ads in the Today tab and the "You Might Also Like" section, the App Store will now offer four advertising options in total. Apple first announced plans to expand its App Store ad placement offerings in July.
In August, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple wanted to nearly triple its current advertising revenue to at least $10 billion per year in the future. In addition to the App Store, Gurman said Apple plans to launch search result ads in Apple Maps next year, while traditional banner ads are already displayed in Apple's News and Stocks apps.
Popular Stories
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Wednesday October 19, 2022 8:53 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The launch of a new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad means that Apple's iPad lineup is the largest it has been in recent memory. The wide range of choices, inconsistent features, and confusing compatibility with accessories may be a source of confusion for customers looking for a new iPad.
One of the newest additions to the iPad lineup is the 10th-generation entry-level iPad. Compared to the...
While we didn't have a full-blown Apple event today, it has felt almost as busy as one with Apple announcing updates for three significant product lines: the iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV. All of the coverage from today can be tough to keep up with, so check out our video recap of the announcements and a list of our news article below.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
The third-generation Apple TV 4K announced this week is a relatively minor update, but the device still has at least 10 new features and changes. We've recapped everything new with the latest Apple TV below for those looking for a quick overview.
What's new with the latest Apple TV:A15 Bionic chip: The new Apple TV is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip for up to 50% faster performance than...
Windows PC maker HP appears to believe that "the perfect laptop" is one that runs macOS — at least according to an ad the company promoted on Reddit. The ad shows an HP laptop with a macOS screenshot in what is clearly a Photoshop job gone wrong.
"For the digital nomads and work from anywhere-but-home types (yeah, we see you), HP has perfect laptops for wherever you're working from," the ad...
While we noted yesterday that Apple had cut prices on refurbished units of some older iPad models alongside the introduction of updates for the iPad Pro and iPad lines, the company also reduced refurbished prices for some other product lines that did not see updates.
Most notably, Apple has cut prices on its refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips,...
Tuesday October 18, 2022 1:54 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
While we saw the introduction of several new iPad and Apple TV models today, we've yet to get any of the Mac announcements we're expecting to see before the end of the year. Coincidentally, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were announced exactly one year ago today, featuring an entirely new design, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, brand new displays, MagSafe 3, and more.
The redesigned ...
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year.
In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Top Rated Comments
Ads, not including chargers and/or cables with some products. It all adds up to a lot of extra profit overall. They lied and fooled people that it was for the environment with the cables/chargers. I wonder if they can somehow spin this as something admirable and get those same fools to fall for this as well.