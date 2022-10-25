Developers Complain About Gambling Ads Appearing in Their App Store Listings

by

Apple today rolled out new ad placements in the App Store on the iPhone, allowing developers to advertise their apps in more places, including the main Today tab and in the "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings.

new app store ads today tab
Just hours later, several prominent developers have complained about distasteful ads for gambling apps appearing in their own App Store listings outside of their control, including Marco Arment, Simon Støvring, and others. The issue was also highlighted in a tweet shared by MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci.


"Now my app's product page shows gambling ads, which I'm really not OK with," tweeted Arment. "Apple shouldn't be OK with it, either."

As noted by Arment, Apple provides advertisers with the choice to have their ad shown in app categories different than their own app's category, allowing ads for gambling ads to appear in listings for unrelated apps like the podcast app Overcast.

The presence of gambling ads in the App Store as a whole has prompted some criticism, with some accusing Apple of being greedy and moving away from policies that the company upheld under former CEO Steve Jobs. Apple earns revenue from both the ad placements and its 15% to 30% cut of in-app purchases in gambling apps.


Beyond upsetting some developers, Apple allowing apps to run ads in other apps' listings has already led to the company facing accusations of anticompetitive behavior. In a tweet last week, legal expert Florian Mueller argued the ads are "another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there."


In August, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple wanted to nearly triple its current advertising revenue to at least $10 billion per year in the future. Gurman said keyword-based search result ads are coming to the Apple Maps app starting next year.

We've reached out to Apple for comment and asked if the company will consider tightening its rules surrounding the ads. We'll update this story if we hear back.

Born Again Avatar
Born Again
46 minutes ago at 07:15 pm
Pretty gross oversight from apple.

Clearly it’s about the money over ethics with apple.

The Steve Jobs Apple would have never allowed this to happen.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacDevil7334 Avatar
MacDevil7334
33 minutes ago at 07:28 pm
This is a great example of a shortsighted decision that grows the bottom line in the near term while eroding the brand’s reputation over the long term. Just how bad the erosion will be remains to be seen.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Maclver Avatar
Maclver
46 minutes ago at 07:15 pm
Just get rid of ads in the App Store. I for one won’t buy any app that is advertised in the App Store as an “ad”.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluespark Avatar
bluespark
38 minutes ago at 07:23 pm
The ads are really invasive. It's crazy that an ad for *anything* would show up in a "You might also like" section. I agree with these developers that the ads are the anthesis of what Apple traditionally has been about.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bustycat Avatar
Bustycat
28 minutes ago at 07:33 pm
I use App Store only when I need it. The rankings are fake, the ratings are fake, the reviews are fake, and now the ads are fake, why should people use it to find a good app?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
43 minutes ago at 07:17 pm
I hope they change this as the garbage casino apps are definitely not something many devs want to be associated with. It would also be nice if the ads didn’t include things I already have on my phone. However if they keep being attacked by various regulators and are forced to drop their commissions the money will have to come from somewhere, so it will be ads everywhere or very expensive development tools.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
