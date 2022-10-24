Best Buy's 'Upgrade+' Program Lets Customers Get a New Mac Laptop Every Three Years With Monthly Financing

by

Best Buy today announced a new financing and upgrade program called "Upgrade+." The program involves a combination of interest-free financing through Citizens Pay and an option to upgrade to a new Mac laptop after three years.

best buy mac upgrade program
As an example, Best Buy cites a base M1 MacBook Air priced at $999.99. Through the Upgrade+ program, a customer can pay $19.99 per month for 36 months toward the machine. At the end of 36 months, the user has the option to make the remaining $280.35 payment and keep the machine, return the machine and leave the program, or upgrade to a new Mac laptop. If they return the machine, either to leave the program or upgrade to a new Mac, no final payment is required.

Examples of base Mac laptop configurations with Upgrade+ pricing terms:

  • ‌M1‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ ($999.99): $19.99/month with final payment of $280.35
  • M2 ‌MacBook Air‌ ($1,199.00): $25.98/month with final payment of $263.78
  • ‌M2‌ 13-inch MacBook Pro ($1,299.00): $28.15/month with final payment of $285.78
  • M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro ($1,999.00): $43.32/month with final payment of $439.78
  • ‌M1 Pro‌ 16-inch MacBook Pro ($2,499.00): $54.15/month with final payment of $549.78

AppleCare+ and select Apple accessories can also be folded into the program and financed over the 36-month term. Best Buy Totaltech members will also receive their normal membership benefit of ‌AppleCare‌+ at no cost for up to 24 months while participating in the Upgrade+ program.

best buy upgrade
Best Buy notes that Best Buy Totaltech member pricing and other promotional discounts may not be used with the Upgrade+ program, but it may still be a reasonable option for customers who prefer a small monthly payment to spread out the cost of the machine over three years rather than having to pay for it entirely up front.

Customers may also be able to obtain more money for their used Mac after the three-year period by selling it through other channels rather than accepting the forgiven final payment from Best Buy, but customers who wish to do that could simply make that final payment and then sell the machine on their own.

Best Buy says the Upgrade+ program will also help to reduce e-waste, as Mac laptops returned at the end of the program will find their way to Best Buy's other programs for giving used machines second lives.

Tag: Best Buy

Top Rated Comments

CJM Avatar
CJM
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Ah yes, encouraging students to get into debt early. What student needs to upgrade a laptop after 3 years?

Sometimes, Macrumors, I think you guys post this stuff to wind us up.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve217 Avatar
steve217
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
The road to the poorhouse is paved with easy payment plans.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rgwebb Avatar
rgwebb
7 minutes ago at 08:38 am
I have no clue why most people would need to replace even a base macbook air every 3 years.

My wife has been rocking a 2018 iPad Pro for 4 years and feels no pressure to get one of the new M2 models. Not quite the same thing but close to the same type of audience.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cole82 Avatar
Cole82
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Sounds like a good way to never get out of debt... maybe buy what you can afford and move on.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
8 minutes ago at 08:37 am

Ah yes, encouraging students to get into debt early. What student needs to upgrade a laptop after 3 years?

Sometimes, Macrumors, I think you guys post this stuff to wind us up.
It's a good option to have for students to get through college tho. Many don't have the funds right away to pay off the new Mac. Especially the fact, Apple will be raising the prices for the new upcoming Mac's in the future.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
1 minute ago at 08:44 am

It's a good option to have for students to get through college tho. Many don't have the funds right away to pay off the new Mac. Especially the fact, Apple will be raising the prices for the new upcoming Mac's in the future.
Exactly, everything doesn't have to be doom and gloom.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.1 for iPhone Launching on Monday With These 8 New Features

Thursday October 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Read Full Article87 comments
m2 mac mini screen feature

New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M2 Pro Chips Likely to Launch in November

Friday October 21, 2022 6:52 am PDT by
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year. In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Read Full Article281 comments
anker cube 1

Apple Now Selling Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube, Twelve South 5-Foot iPad Stand and More

Friday October 21, 2022 1:34 pm PDT by
Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be...
Read Full Article97 comments
top stories 22oct2022

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, iPad, Apple TV, and More Announced

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks. We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
Read Full Article14 comments
Apple Pay Feature

Walmart Still Doesn't Accept Apple Pay in U.S. Despite Many Customer Requests

Friday October 21, 2022 4:17 pm PDT by
A quick search on Twitter reveals that Walmart faces numerous requests to accept Apple Pay on a daily basis, but the big-box retailer still does not accept the iPhone's tap-to-pay service at its over 4,700 stores across the United States. Walmart has instead committed to its own payments service called Walmart Pay, available through the Walmart app on the iPhone. Instead of using NFC...
Read Full Article804 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature

Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months

Sunday October 23, 2022 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
Read Full Article242 comments
refurb 2021 macbook pro price cut

Apple Cuts Prices on Refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro Models

Thursday October 20, 2022 12:57 pm PDT by
While we noted yesterday that Apple had cut prices on refurbished units of some older iPad models alongside the introduction of updates for the iPad Pro and iPad lines, the company also reduced refurbished prices for some other product lines that did not see updates. Most notably, Apple has cut prices on its refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips,...
Read Full Article65 comments
new app store ads today tab

Apple Announces More Ads Coming to App Store Starting Next Week

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:51 am PDT by
In an email to developers this week, Apple announced that app-related ads will begin appearing in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings starting Tuesday, October 25, in all countries except China. All ads in the App Store have a blue background and an "Ad" icon. "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on...
Read Full Article405 comments