Safari 16.1 Brings Support for Passkeys, Web Push, Apple Pencil Hover and More

Alongside macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1, and iPadOS 16.1, Apple has introduced Safari 16.1, which brings a number of new features to Safari on Apple's platforms. Safari 16.1 is built right in to iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and ‌macOS Ventura‌, but it is also available on macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur.



The update includes Web Push for ‌macOS Ventura‌, allowing websites and web apps to send notifications using the same standards as other browsers. Notifications can be delivered even when Safari isn't running, and managed in the Notifications Center.

Web Push functionality that has already been implemented for a web app or website will automatically work in Safari, and it uses the same Apple Push Notification service that powers native push on Apple devices.

With Safari 16.1, passkeys can be used on iPads and Macs running iPadOS 16, ‌macOS Ventura‌, ‌macOS Monterey‌, and macOS Big Sur in addition to devices running iOS 16. Passkeys are designed to replace passwords, and websites like PayPal are already implementing support.

For new iPad Pro models, Safari 16.1 adds support for hover with Apple Pencil, a feature that allows the ‌iPad Pro‌'s display to detect the ‌Apple Pencil‌ when it is up to 12mm away. In Safari 16.1, users will be able to see hover states for links, animations, and more.

Other new features in Safari 16.1 include new viewport sizes in iPadOS to support Stage Manager, screen capture improvements, and more, with full details available in Apple's WebKit blog post.