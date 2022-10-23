Mark Your Calendar: iOS 16.1 Release, New iPad Pro Launch, and More Coming Up
The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly.
Key dates to remember:
- Monday, October 24: Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura will be released on October 24, and it's very likely that tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 will also be released on the same day. iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features, while iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura feature Stage Manager and more.
- Tuesday, October 25: Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak are set to speak with tech columnist Joanna Stern at the WSJ Tech Live event on October 25 starting around 7:35 p.m. Pacific Time. It's likely that Federighi and Joswiak will discuss Apple's latest software releases and hopefully address the controversy surrounding Stage Manager.
- Wednesday, October 26: The new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip and the redesigned 10th-generation iPad will begin arriving to customers and become available for purchase at Apple Stores and select resellers on October 26.
- Thursday, October 27: Apple will announce its earnings results for the fourth quarter of its 2022 fiscal year on October 27 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the results on a conference call starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.
- Friday, November 4: The new Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, and more will begin arriving to customers and become available for purchase at Apple Stores and select resellers on November 4.
In addition, the first reviews of the new iPads will likely be shared this week.
Popular Stories
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Wednesday October 19, 2022 8:53 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The launch of a new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad means that Apple's iPad lineup is the largest it has been in recent memory. The wide range of choices, inconsistent features, and confusing compatibility with accessories may be a source of confusion for customers looking for a new iPad.
One of the newest additions to the iPad lineup is the 10th-generation entry-level iPad. Compared to the...
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year.
In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Windows PC maker HP appears to believe that "the perfect laptop" is one that runs macOS — at least according to an ad the company promoted on Reddit. The ad shows an HP laptop with a macOS screenshot in what is clearly a Photoshop job gone wrong.
"For the digital nomads and work from anywhere-but-home types (yeah, we see you), HP has perfect laptops for wherever you're working from," the ad...
While we noted yesterday that Apple had cut prices on refurbished units of some older iPad models alongside the introduction of updates for the iPad Pro and iPad lines, the company also reduced refurbished prices for some other product lines that did not see updates.
Most notably, Apple has cut prices on its refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips,...
The third-generation Apple TV 4K announced this week is a relatively minor update, but the device still has at least 10 new features and changes. We've recapped everything new with the latest Apple TV below for those looking for a quick overview.
What's new with the latest Apple TV:A15 Bionic chip: The new Apple TV is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip for up to 50% faster performance than...
Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.
Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be...
Top Rated Comments